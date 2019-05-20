Cher is a global style icon.

The singer — who celebrated her 73rd birthday today by revealing her new fragrance, Eau de Couture by Cher — has been a major figure in fashion since the Seventies because of her affinity for bold looks, including risqué cutouts, extravagant headpieces and full-sequined looks.

Cher’s sartorial evolution is mainly defined by her close relationship with costume designer Bob Mackie, who regularly dressed the singer in the Seventies and Eighties. Most notably, Cher wore many of the designer’s unconventional looks to the Academy Awards, such as a two-piece sequined number with a lavish feathered headpiece in 1986 and a sheer sequined slipdress in 1988 when she won the award for best actress for her role in “Moonstruck.”

While her style has evolved toward more conventional looks in recent years, Cher’s inclination toward the bold — and bedazzled — hasn’t faded.

Click through the above gallery to see Cher’s style evolution.

Read more here:

Cher Plots Fragrances, Discusses Emojis and Retirement

Bob Mackie to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at CFDA Awards

16 Oscars Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

WATCH: Met Gala Red Carpet All Stars