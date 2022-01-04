Cher stars in Ugg spring 2022 campaign

Cher is lending her icon status to Ugg for the brand’s latest campaign.

The musician is the face of Ugg’s spring 2022 campaign, called “Feel __,” which is an ongoing series that features “icons, leaders of culture and champions of change who inspire generations, promote individuality and evoke emotion,” according to Ugg.

Cher appears in the campaign wearing Ugg’s classic mini boot and coquette slippers in black paired with multicolored clothing. The campaign was photographed by Neil Favila and directed by Michael Barth at Cher’s home in Malibu. She appears in several videos where she’s watching movies, meditating and roaming around her home wearing the Ugg styles.

“How you ‘feel’ is the most authentic part of you as a human being,” Cher said in a statement about the campaign. “I chose to be an artist. But the hard part is succeeding and failing in front of the entire world.”

Cher in Ugg’s spring 2022 campaign. Ugg

Cher is the latest star to appear in Ugg’s “Feel __” series. Her campaign follows similar Ugg campaigns with icons like fashion journalist André Leon Talley, supermodel Iman, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others.

“Being an icon is about having the freedom and courage to explore your own journey and individuality,” said Ugg senior director of brand communication and public relations, Lindsey Dicola Dashoff. “Cher is globally renowned for the bold and unapologetic way she lives her life, something Ugg has always related to.”

The campaign released the same day as Cher’s other latest campaign with MAC Cosmetics, which also stars rapper Saweetie. The two musicians appear in the beauty brand’s “Challenge Accepted” campaign, which challenges MAC’s customers to put its makeup to the test.

READ MORE HERE:

How Ugg Is Building a Head-to-Toe Fashion Brand

Timothée Chalamet and Haider Ackermann Team on Charitable Hoodie

A Look Back at the Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021