Cher and Versace Team on Pride Month Collection

Proceeds from the “Chersace” collection will benefit Gender Spectrum, a charity that works with LGBTQ children and youth.

Cher at the Academy Museum of
Cher at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Cher and Versace are joining forces to celebrate Pride Month.

The music icon and Donatella Versace are teaming this month on “Chersace,” a limited-edition capsule collection with all proceeds benefiting Gender Spectrum, a charity that works with LGBTQ children and youth.

The “Chersace” collection includes T-shirts, socks and a baseball cap designed with Versace’s iconic Medusa motif and the Versace logo reimagined to read “Chersace.” The collection’s baseball cap also includes Versace and Cher’s signatures. The collection ranges in price from $125 to $3,350.

“Donatella and I have been dear friends for a lifetime,” Cher said in a statement. “It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us. We wanted to make a fun collection supporting a good case, and we hope you like it.”

Related Galleries

Versace continued the sentiment, stating: “It has always been a dream to collaborate with Cher, and it’s finally come true. I’m delighted that we can support such a brilliant charity that has such a positive impact, particularly on young people.”

The Versace website includes a short video on the “Chersace” collection, with a model stating: “Two icons, both alike in diva energy. In Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene. From long-held friendship to new love and unity. Where Cher and Versace make, Chersace.”

The design house shared news on “Chersace” on its Instagram, posting a photo of the collection and more details on the Gender Spectrum.

“Gender Spectrum works to create gender sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens by providing online programs, resources and information that young people, parents and families can use to further their understanding of gender and learn the value of parental and adult support,” reads the caption.

The “Chersace” campaign comes after Capri Holdings, Versace’s parent company, established the Versace Foundation, which is aimed at fostering, promoting and supporting programs that generate awareness and support for the LGBTQ community. Capri Holdings has pledged $10 million to the foundation.

