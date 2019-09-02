MILAN — Chiara Boni La Petite Robe breaks new ground in the sustainability field.

The women’s wear company is the first Italian fashion house to obtain the Product Environmental Footprint certification, defined in 2013 by the European Union Joint Research Centre.

To obtain the prestigious certification, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe teamed up with its textile partner Eurojersey, which provides the brand with the signature stretch, breathable and shape-retaining patented Sensitive Fabrics, by selecting eight iconic pieces, including three short dresses, a maxi frock, a jumpsuit, a pair of pants and a shirt, that were deeply analyzed.

In particular, through the application of the 16 PEF criteria, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe managed to accurately measure the environmental footprint across the entire cycle of its products, which are manufactured in Italy in the Tuscan region.

“We decided to select only eight iconic pieces because it would have been impossible to analyze all the styles included in our collections. However, these edited designs really reflect the core of our production, which is 80 percent made with Eurojersey Sensitive Fabrics,” said the brand’s founder and creative director Chiara Boni. “There is no production in the world with zero impact on the environment, but we strongly feel the necessity to play our part in the battle for a more sustainable world, also considering the dramatic things which are happening across the globe, from Amazonia to the Polar circles.”

To mark this important milestone, the brand created a special, dedicated label for the eight pieces included in the “Measuring for a Sustainable Future” product selection, where the carbon, water and energy footprints of each garment is compared to those of food, beverages and quotidian activities. For example, the manufacturing of the Melania cocktail dress has the same carbon and water footprint of the production of eight kilos of pasta and 13 liters of wine, respectively.

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe tapped sustainability activist Cara Kennedy Cuomo as the ambassador of the “Measuring for a Sustainable Future” project. The daughter of Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo will attend the brand’s runway show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7.