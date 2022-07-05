Chiara Ferragni Attends Opening of Lorenzo Serafini’s Café Pop-up in Paris

CIAO PARIGI: Lorenzo Serafini is gaining a toehold in Paris. The Italian designer was in town on Sunday night to celebrate his summer pop-up at Café de l’Esplanade with pal Chiara Ferragni, who sported a daring diamanté chain bra top.

Serafini said he followed the restaurant’s co-founder, Isabelle Saglio, on Instagram without realizing she was the mother of stylist Géraldine Saglio, who used to work on his shows. “And then at one point, everything came together,” he recalled.

As part of the takeover, set to last until mid-September, the designer has decked out cushions, coasters and matchboxes with striped, floral and toile de Jouy prints from his Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini line.

“It’s a mix of the Philosophy fabrics and it’s nice because it’s fresh, and they link perfectly together,” he said.

Chriselle Lim. Jean Picon/Courtesy of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Guests including influencers Chriselle Lim, Jessica Wang and Coco Bassey toasted the venture with Champagne and mini pizzas. “We just wanted to bring a little piece of Italy which is, I have to say, the best food in the world, even though we are in the most beautiful city in the world,” the designer said.

A custom, decorated cappuccino will also be on the menu. Serafini has further plans in the hospitality field. “In September, we are doing another cafe during the fashion week in Milan,” he revealed, without spilling further details. This time around, he hopes his presence could be permanent.

