SPARKLING RETAIL: Chiara Ferragni can now pin Hong Kong and Moscow on her brand’s glittery world map.

After opening in Milan, Shanghai, Chengdu and Paris, the namesake label of the influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform has inaugurated its first Hong Kong flagship inside the new cultural and retail destination K11 Musea in Kowloon, which is billed as a go-to location for immersive art, culture and shopping experiences.

The 1,345-square-foot space mirrors the interior concept featured in all the other Chiara Ferragni Collection units, defined by glitter fitting rooms, light blue carpets, wooden panels and golden displays.

In addition to the Hong Kong flagship, the brand landed in the Russian market with a pop-up store unveiled on the first floor of Moscow’s Crocus City Mall.

Launched in 2013 as a footwear line, Chiara Ferragni Collection quickly expanded to additional categories, such as backpacks, bomber jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts, among others. In addition to neon basics, logoed denim and colorful tracksuits, the units are carrying a preview of the brand’s spring 2020 collection, which introduces a reinterpretation of the signature eye motif logo. Dubbed #Eyelike, the new rubber patch that appears on T-shirts, tank tops, baggy pants and accessories encloses the eye motif into an Instagram notification symbol with the goal to encourage the sharing of positive messages on social media rather than fueling hate and bully speeches.

During the past several seasons, Chiara Ferragni Collection has launched pop-ups and exclusive styles with key retailers including Level Shoes in Dubai, LuisaViaRoma in Florence, IT Hong Kong, Le Bon Marché in Paris, Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and others.

As reported, in 2017 the company inked a deal with Riqing Group to fast-track growth in China, where the companies plan to open overall 35 stores within the next few years.