FERRAGNI IN PARIS – Chiara Ferragni Collection lands in the City of Light.

The namesake label of the influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform has opened its first French flagship in the Parisian Marais district, on the left bank of the Seine.

Located on the corner between Rue de Debelleyme and Rue de Turenne, the 560-square-foot space stands out for its walls in the brand’s signature light blue color and the banners bearing the stylized blue eye logo.

Inside, the interior concept reflects one of the label’s Milan outposts, decked out in Ferragni’s signature glitter motif and playing up the concept of “airport life.” Wooden panels covering the store perimeter contrast with the bright shades of the marble flooring, the central blue carpet, the golden displays and mirrors and the glittered fitting room.

Launched in 2013 as a footwear line, Chiara Ferragni Collection quickly expanded to additional categories, such as backpacks, bomber jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts, among others. Currently available at the store, the fall 2018 “Stardust” lineup features statement pieces in Lurex, sequins and PVC, including silver down jackets, fluffy fur bomber jackets and colorful tracksuits, all emblazoned with the brand’s eye motif.

In addition, the “Mini Me” range dedicated to little girls is also displayed in the unit.

The Parisian venue marks the brand’s fourth flagship after the openings in Milan, Shanghai and Chengdu, China, last year. As reported, in 2017, Chiara Ferragni Collection inked a deal with Riqing Group to fast-track growth in China, where the companies plan to open 14 flagships by 2019 and overall 35 stores there in the next few years.

During the past several seasons, Chiara Ferragni Collection has launched pop-ups and exclusive styles with key retailers including Level Shoes in Dubai, LuisaViaRoma in Florence, IT Hong Kong, Le Bon Marché in Paris, Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and others.

In addition to the flagships, the range is currently available in over 300 doors globally.