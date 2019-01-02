MILAN — New year, new projects, old resolutions.

Chiara Ferragni is set to keep increasing her popularity in 2019 through the release of a documentary about her life, celebrating the 10th anniversary since the creation of her The Blonde Salad digital platform.

Directed by emerging Italian director Elisa Amoruso and produced by Memo Films Srl, the docufilm will explore the private and professional life of Ferragni, showing the role she played in the disruptive digital revolution occurred over the last decade.

Hitting the movie theaters this fall, the movie will see the contributions of a range of fashion personalities, including Donatella Versace, Diane von Furstenberg, Jeremy Scott and Maria Grazia Chiuri, among others. In addition, academic professors, sociologists and some of Ferragni’s followers will make an appearance.

As reported, the influencer and entrepreneur started filming the documentary during her wedding in Noto, Sicily, in September. The filming continued after the three-day celebrations, following the influencer during the fashion weeks in New York, Milan, Paris and while visiting her hometown of Cremona.

In addition to the docufilm, Ferragni will also launch her first beauty masterclass this year. As reported, the influencer teamed with her personal makeup artist Manuele Mameli for the initiative — dubbed Beauty Bites — which will be held in Milan’s Teatro Vetra venue on Feb. 9 to 10.