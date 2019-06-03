SHARED SUCCESS: There’s no doubt Chiara Ferragni is a sharing person.

The influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection label has built an empire by sharing her personal style choices, outfits, beauty tips and private life events with her 16.6 million followers on Instagram.

This time, she decided to share the profits of TBS Crew Srl, which operates The Blonde Salad and where she covers the role of chief executive officer, with her employees. Each of the seven people engaged in the company as of last December will receive a 3,400-euro gross bonus in their June paycheck. The decision came as a result of the firm’s positive outcome in 2018, according to a statement TBS Crew released on Monday. Financial details on the company’s performance last year were not disclosed.

“Success is always a consequence of team work, so it has to be shared with all the team,” Ferragni said. “Last year marked the first year under a new management and my first as ceo. The results we achieved were incredible and due to a new, more efficient and agile company structure,” she continued, adding that “even for the future the watchword will remain ‘Never stop.’”

As reported, the company last year underwent a key change with Ferragni taking the helm. The move was part of a restructuring aimed at fine-tuning her operations, trimming costs and putting her even more at the center of each of her projects. Ferragni was a majority shareholder in the group and succeeded former partner Riccardo Pozzoli, who continued to hold a minority stake but no longer has any operative role.

In the first half of 2019, the company further expanded by doubling its team, which currently enrolls 15 people.

TBS Crew is made up of three businesses: in addition to managing all activities of The Blonde Salad, which was created by Ferragni in October 2009 and comprises the namesake lifestyle blog-azine and e-store selling limited-edition capsule collections, it’s also a production company that conceives digital creative contents and a talent agency.

In addition to Ferragni, the company represents the ceo’s sisters Valentina and Francesca, her mom Marina Di Guardo and her makeup artist Manuele Mameli, with whom she launched the Beauty Bites masterclass earlier this year.