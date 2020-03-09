Digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni and her husband, musician Fedez, are doing their part to fight the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday, the couple, through a personal donation of 100,000 euros, helped support a fund-raiser aimed at creating new hospital beds in the intensive care area of Milan’s San Raffaele hospital.

“We hope that this initiative will raise awareness among people in Italy and aboard of the current coronavirus crisis, which is affecting all of us,” Ferragni and Fedez stated in a statement.

The project, accessible at gofundme.com/f/coronavirus-terapia-intesiva, was developed in collaboration with Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Milanese hospital’s cardiovascular and general intensive care department. Through the link, anyone can donate, starting from five euros.

“This is a concrete contribution, which we tremendously appreciate and that we hope can be an example for many,” Zangrillo said. “We continue our battle, which we will win, against this extraordinary emergency, where intensive care is the only chance to cure the patients most affected [by the virus].”

On Sunday, Ferragni posted a video on her Instagram account, in which she exhorted people to be cautious and take all the required measures to fight the crisis. Ferragni stressed the serious issue of the lack of beds in intensive care areas of hospitals.

As of Sunday, in the Milan area, more than 2,200 people have been hospitalized because of the COVID-19 infection and additional 400 people are currently in intensive care.

As reported, on Sunday, Giorgio Armani revealed the donation of 1.25 million euros to the Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan, as well as the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, which are all fighting the coronavirus spread in the country. The amount will also support the activities of Protezione Civile, the country’s civil defense.

Bulgari, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering, Alibaba, L’Oréal, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd. and Swarovski are also among the companies that made donations to support the fight against the virus.