HER STYLE: Chiara Ferragni on Tuesday was named international brand ambassador of GHD.

The tie-up isn’t entirely new as the multihyphenate entrepreneur and the U.K.-based hairstyling and appliance brand had already collaborated on social media campaigns for two years, during which Ferragni shared images of the brand’s tools with her 23.7 million followers on Instagram.

Yet this is the first time GHD has tapped a digital star for such a role, in a move that is intended to mark the brand’s 20th anniversary.

In her new and elevated position, Ferragni will be the face — and hair — of the brand, with a focus on a launch to be revealed later this year, which will feature her in the global advertising campaign.

GHD’s chief executive officer Jeroen Temmerman defined Ferragni as “the ultimate global fashion trendsetter who speaks directly to the social media generation and our digital-savvy consumers” and praised her “unparalleled global appeal.”

“Chiara Ferragni is an entrepreneur with an undeniable spirit, attitude and unique sense of style — she perfectly embodies the essence and energy of GHD,” echoed the brand’s chief marketing officer Montse Passolas, underscoring that the appointment was “a natural choice.”

Last month proved to be particularly busy for Ferragni, who was also named global brand ambassador of Bulgari on May 10. Ten days later, the digital entrepreneur unveiled a buzzy collaboration with Nespresso, which offers limited-edition coffee machines, capsules and mugs, all in pastel pink packaging and embellished with her signature blue eye logo.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Men’s Collections

Beauty-wise, Ferragni is a longtime ambassador of Pantene and has fronted campaigns for Lancôme. She also developed a range of makeup capsule collections in partnership with the French label, with the first being teased in 2019 during the Beauty Bites masterclass she staged with makeup artist Manuele Mameli.

GHD, which stands for Good Hair Day, was founded in 2001 with the launch of its first styler that could be used in salons or at home. It subsequently introduced a professional range of brushes, styling products and its first hairdryer, GHD Air. Today the brand’s tools are used by 200,000 stylists around the world and sold in 30-plus countries and more than 45,000 premium salons.

In 2016, the brand became part of the Coty Professional Beauty division, but last year, Coty sold a majority stake in its professional business — including the Wella, Clairol and OPI brands, in addition to GHD — to KKR. As part of the transaction, Coty received net cash proceeds of about $2.5 billion and still retains a 40 percent stake in the business.