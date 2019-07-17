BLONDE ADDITION: Influencer Chiara Ferragni has joined the cast of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new Amazon fashion show.

The Italian blogger and entrepreneur, aka The Blonde Salad, appears on “Making the Cut” as it alights in Tokyo as part of a series of challenges filmed in some of the world’s top fashion destinations. Ferragni has been posting images of her Tokyo trip, including a visit to the Sanrio Puroland theme park, on her Instagram account.

The show kicked off shooting in Paris last month on an open-air stage in front of the Eiffel Tower as an all-star cast of judges and guest judges looked on: model Naomi Campbell, designer Joseph Altuzarra, fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and Nicole Richie, actress and creative director of House of Harlow 1960.

The program brings together 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are competing for a $1 million prize and the chance to turn their fledgling businesses into global brands. Looks from the show, which will air on Amazon Prime Video early next year, will be shoppable on the online retail platform.

Klum and Gunn, the former host and mentor of “Project Runway,” are also executive producers of “Making the Cut.”