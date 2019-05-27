MILAN – It eventually happened.

As teased during one of her Beauty Bites masterclass in February, Chiara Ferragni has launched her first makeup capsule collection in partnership with Lancôme.

The collaboration made its social debut on Ferragni’s Instagram account on Monday. The influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection label posted a video teaser showing makeup palettes, mascaras and a range of lipsticks, all in shiny pink packaging bearing her signature blue eye logo.

“I wanted to create a makeup collection that is 100 percent my style. This is the reason why I joined forces with Lancôme,” said Ferragni, who was already an ambassador of the French beauty label. “We worked on a product and communication that is relevant for the girls of my generation. Flirty, inspiring and fun are the three key words of this empowering project. I deeply believe that make up is a huge weapon to feel better with yourself, to face your everyday challenges and to achieve your goals with fierce.”

The highlight of the range is the “Flirting Palette” which comes with an additional touch of sparkle on the packaging. Inside, it offers four lipstick shades, four eyeshadows, three shimmering highlighters, a rosy blush and a lipgloss to be applied thanks to the three brushes featured in the product.

The rest of the collection includes three exclusive shades of Lancôme’s “L’Absolu Mademoiselle Shine” lipstick, a trio of “L’Absolu Lacquer” lipstick and a “Hypnôse Drama” mascara. Ferragni’s touch has been extended also to the names of the products as lipstick shades are dubbed “Positive Attitude,” “Independent Women,” “Girl Next Door” and “Sweet Mom,” among others.

As described in the caption flanking the video on Instagram, the “Lancôme x Chiara Ferragni” capsule launches today online in Italy on Douglas’ e-commerce and in the upcoming days in the perfumery chain’s brick-and-mortar stores. The international rollout is set for June.

Prices range from 31.95 euros for the lipsticks to 59.95 euros for the makeup palette.