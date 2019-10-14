GREEN SALAD: Chiara Ferragni is taking a stance to promote a greener lifestyle in the workspace.

In a joint statement, the Chiara Ferragni Collection footwear and apparel brand, as well as TBS Crew, the company managing The Blonde Salad digital platform and the entrepreneur’s activities, said Monday they would forgo disposable plastic bottles.

The initiative will affect the Chiara Ferragni Collection and TBS Crew offices in Milan.

Through the eco-friendly initiative the companies are adhering to the “Plastic Free Water” awareness campaign promoted by Culligan, a U.S.-based company with a subsidiary in Bologna, Italy that is specialized in water treatments.

The two companies said the move allows preventing the use of some 3,456 disposable plastic bottles each year, reducing the companies’ carbon dioxide emissions by 336 kilograms and cutting down PET waste by 100 kilograms. Culligan’s “Bio-refresh” purification system will provide the companies’ employees with high-quality drinkable tap water.

In July, also OTB, parent of Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Paula Cademartori, among other brands, said it banned PET bottles throughout the group’s companies. Dubbed “Remove Plastic From Water by Removing Water From Plastic,” the initiative first affected the group’s 2,500 Italian employees and was to be extended to foreign staff, reaching more than 6,500 people in the following months.