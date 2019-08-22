FERRAGNI-FICATION: It seems the world can’t have enough of Chiara Ferragni.

Exactly a year after hosting the pop version of a royal wedding, the personality behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection footwear and accessories label will once again mirror Meghan Markle assuming the role of guest editor in chief for a magazine.

Instead of Vogue, Ferragni will curate the upcoming edition of weekly magazine Grazia Italia, which will hit newsstands on Aug. 29. This is the first time the publication names a guest editor.

Ferragni broke the news on Thursday via Instagram. In a range of Instagram Stories, she revealed the issue will be “all about inspiring women, diversity, cyberbullying” and other matters close to her heart and that could inspire her 17.2 million followers.

“I want to dedicate this issue to my followers that have been my strength and super-loyal during the years,” she added before thanking Grazia Italia’s editor in chief Silvia Grilli for the opportunity and for being “a big support for me since the beginning.”

On her hand, Grilli teased the collaboration in the magazine’s current issue, released on Thursday. In her editor’s letter she defined Ferragni as “one of the firsts to understand the potentiality of sharing on social [media]. And with intuition, tenacity, passion and empathy, today Chiara is a woman of power.”

She also invited readers to send questions to Ferragni, underscoring that the upcoming issue will be “a proof of the incredible in-depth analysis print media can offer, in parallel and not in contrast with the speed of online.”

In addition to this role, in the next weeks Ferragni will also appear on the cover of the magazine’s British, German, Russian, Dutch and Middle-Eastern editions.

The aggressive coverage will mark the beginning of a busy month for the influencer, as she will be heading to the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of the “Chiara Ferragni — Unposted” documentary on Sept. 4. As reported, the docu-film has been in the works since last year and intends to mark the 10th anniversary of The Blonde Salad exploring Ferragni’s private and professional life and showing the role she played in the disruptive digital revolution that has taken place over the last decade.

After Venice, the documentary will be screened in Italian theaters from Sept. 17 to 19.