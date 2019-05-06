FERRAGNI SAYS NO TO BULLYING: Chiara Ferragni is speaking up against cyber-bullying — and, as usual, her 16.4 million followers are listening.

The influencer and entrepreneur has teamed with Trudi to create a doll in her image, which went online on Monday morning on her site Theblondesalad.com in a 24-hour preview sale. Retailing at 35 euros, the doll was already sold out by 10.30 a.m.

“Ever since I stepped into the digital world, I have been a victim of hate and cyber-bullying, but overcoming it I have succeeded in making my dreams come true,” said Ferragni. “For this reason, not only do I want to convey the message that we can all overcome this problem, but I am determined to start on a concrete path that will allow me to help anyone that has been hit by the same issues.”

Part of the proceeds of the sale will be devolved to the non-profit organization “STOMP Out Bullying.”

According to its Web site, the American organization is “the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality.”

With its blue eyes and long blonde hair, wearing a white-and-azure Vichy dress under a black motorcycle jacket, Ferragni’s doll starting May 7 will be available at selected points of sale that carry Trudi products and online at the company’s official e-store.

After apparel and footwear available at The Blonde Salad digital platform and with the Chiara Ferragni Collection label, the social media star recently entered into the beauty arena by launching the Beauty Bites masterclass in partnership with her personal makeup artist, Manuele Mameli.