THAT’S AMORE: The pandemic is definitely pushing us to reconsider and rethink also the way we celebrate special moments with family and friends. However, even though it’s more difficult to spend quality time together this holiday season, designer Alessandro Enriquez didn’t want to renounce his traditional Italian take on the Thanksgiving celebration.

Enriquez took the opportunity to celebrate the American festivity by exalting some of the Made in Italy food excellences. The designer, who is known for his passion for table arrangements, created a special customized box, revisiting the Thanksgiving menu the Italian way. He then sent it to a range of friends and personalities, including fashion entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, influencer Candela Pelizza and foodie Francesco Maccapani Missoni, author of the “The Missoni Family Cookbook.”

The box, printed with a heart motif, included a pumpkin soup enriched with Sicilian citrus fruits and Apulia’s Donna Francesca almonds; a portion of traditional Sicilian ring-shaped pasta; an almond-stuffed turkey recipe developed in collaboration with Sicilian restaurant Muddica, and a revisited version of the most iconic Neapolitan dessert, the babà. Everything was served with bowls and plates by a range of Italian companies, including Bitossi, Seletti and Richard Ginori.

“I didn’t want to forego in this difficult moment this celebration of gratitude. It hasn’t been easy to conceive and develop it compared to previous years, but this time I felt even more the support of my friends, even if we couldn’t be together. We can only wait for a different and hopefully incredible 2021!,” Enriquez said.

