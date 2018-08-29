MILAN — Italy may not have any charming Ginger Prince but it has Chiara Ferragni filling the empty spot and providing the country with its share of a royal wedding.

The influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection footwear and accessories label will marry Italian singer Federico Lucia, better known as Fedez, in Noto, Sicily, on Sept. 1 in what is set to become a social — Instagram specifically — event.

If there’s little doubt about the number of wedding-related posts expected to take over Instagram on Saturday, even less mystery surrounds the name of Ferragni’s go-to designer for her special day. Her wedding dress will be specially designed by Dior’s artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri, confirmed the fashion house on Wednesday. Chiuri will also be among the guests attending the ceremony.

According to local media reports, other guests said to have received the golden ticket to the event — an eccentric pop-up invitation featuring the image of the couple kissing against a backdrop of palm trees, a ferris wheel, fireworks and the lettering “The Ferragnez,” which may hint to a Coachella-themed ceremony — include Italian model Bianca Balti and Paris Hilton, with whom Ferragni bonded during her stay in Los Angeles. Confirmed attendees include the bride’s sisters Valentina and Francesca, her best friends-fellow-influencers Veronica Ferraro and Chiara Biasi and Attico’s cofounder Gilda Ambrosio, who were among Ferragni’s friends attending her bachelorette weekend in Ibiza’s Seven Pines Resort last month.

The couple won’t sell any exclusive coverage of the wedding to magazines but simply — and widely — share it with their fans on Instagram, continuing to document their love story directly as they have been doing since they first dated over two years ago. Ferragni and Fedez are currently followed by 14 million and 6.2 million people on Instagram, respectively.

According to media reports, the wedding will also represent the first take of a documentary film on Ferragni’s life.

The filming will continue after the wedding, following the influencer during the fashion weeks in New York, Milan, Paris and while visiting her hometown, Cremona. With a budget of reportedly 400,000 euros, the docufilm will be produced in partnership with other, undisclosed international investors, with speculations rising around a possible interest from Netflix and HBO, too.

As reported, Ferragni and Fedez got engaged last year also in a very public way, as the proposal was broadcast live on the Italian radio and TV channel RTL 102.5 and immediately shared on social media by Ferragni’s friends and fans.

Fedez asked for the influencer’s hand during one of his concerts at Verona’s Arena. Ferragni was attending the performance along with 30 of her best friends as part of her 30th birthday celebrations. By the end of the concert, a little girl accompanied Ferragni onstage, where Fedez performed a song dedicated to her before kneeling down to make the proposal.

In March the couple welcomed their first baby boy, Leone, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.