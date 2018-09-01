THEY DO: Chiara Ferragni: Italian, blonde, influencer, entrepreneur, mother and, now, wife.

The personality behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection footwear and accessories label married Italian singer Federico Lucia, better known as Fedez, in a civil ceremony in Noto, Sicily, on Saturday.

As reported, Ferragni’s wedding dress was specially designed by Dior’s artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri, who also attended the ceremony.

The white Dior haute couture style featured a long-sleeved crochet lace top juxtaposed with a tulle skirt embellished with a thin ribbon belt. A long white veil and white, Dior sling-back pointy shoes completed the ensemble. Ferragni’s hair was styled in a simple updo while her makeup was kept natural to emphasize her blue eyes.

The groom opted for a Versace outfit, comprising a black suit and white shirt, with no tie but only golden Medusa cufflinks and a gold watch as accessories.

The six bridesmaids, who included Ferragni’s sisters Valentina and Francesca, donned sustainable custom-made Alberta Ferretti gowns. Offered in two variations, one featuring a deep V neckline and another with a sweetheart neckline, the pink silk georgette pleated style with lace inlays was developed in collaboration with Livia Firth’s brand consultancy Eco-Age, according to the GCC Principles of Sustainable Excellence.

“When I was asked by Chiara to design the dresses for her bridesmaids, I immediately accepted and began thinking of a way to make the project not only special, but unique,” said Ferretti ahead of the wedding weekend. “Glamour and fashion have always been attentive to the world surrounding us and the important causes that confront us daily, like being ethically sustainable. With the creation of the eco-sustainable gowns, we wanted to make an event as multimedia heavy and viral as Chiara and Fedez’s wedding not only a celebration of their love and union, but a message that communicates ethical beauty.”

“I am thrilled to know that Alberta is a part of this important moment in my life,” echoed Ferragni. “She was one of the first designers to believe in me, so I’m certain that her eco-friendly designs will bring nothing but good luck.”

The fashion parade involved the many guests in attendance, including designer Lorenzo Serafini and Attico’s cofounder Gilda Ambrosio, in addition to Italian Paralympics fencer Bebe Vio, artist Francesco Vezzoli and local influencers.

Set in the garden of the Dimora delle Balze boutique hotel, the civil ceremony was only part of a three-day media event, widely shared on Instagram through the dedicated #TheFerragnez hashtag, which became the logo of the celebrations. It first appeared in the eccentric pop-up wedding invitation – which also featured an image of the couple kissing against a backdrop of palm trees, a Ferris wheel and fireworks – the lettering customized the Alitalia flight Fedez and the guests took to reach Noto from Milan on Friday morning.

On Friday evening, a rehearsal dinner was hosted at the 18th century Palazzo Nicolaci, where guests dined and danced the night away in a red-fire setting embellished with roses and chandeliers.

For that occasion, Ferragni wore a made-to-measure Prada cocktail dress in pink gazar fabric with white organza overlay and embellished with crystals and sequins. The dress’ plunging V-neck on the front and back and its sides were further enriched by gold crystals and metal pearl embroideries. A silver and peach satin chain-mail bag and peach satin sandals completed the look.

Fedez opted for a more casual outfit, with dark pants paired with a Diesel white shirt customized with The Ferragnez lettering on the front.

The party also represented the first take of a documentary film on Ferragni’s life, as the influencer confirmed with a post on Instagram.

According to media reports, the filming will continue after the wedding, following the influencer during the fashion weeks in New York, Milan, Paris and while visiting her hometown, Cremona. With a budget of reportedly 400,000 euros, the docufilm will be produced in partnership with other, undisclosed international investors, with speculation that Netflix and HBO could potentially be interested as well.

As reported, the couple got engaged last year, as Fedez asked for Ferragni’s hand during one of his concerts at Verona’s Arena.

In March they welcomed their first baby boy, Leone, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.