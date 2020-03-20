SHANGHAI–After CHIC postponed its Shanghai trade fair in March indefinitely–one of the many large events disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak–the trade fair organizer said it plans to hold a Shenzhen edition this summer for the first time, which is scheduled to kick off this July 15 to 17.

“CHIC Shanghai has been planned for a long time and can be implemented in view of the now positive development in China,” said Chen Dapeng, president of CHIC, China International Fashion Fair and China National Garment Association.

“Here, the focus is on the national fashion manufacturers and the densely populated, flourishing southern Chinese retail landscape. CHIC SHANGHAI will continue to have an international focus.”

Together with Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics and the Shenzhen Yarn Expo, CHIC Shenzhen will offer a platform called “Greater Bay Area International Textile and Apparel Expo” for the national fashion industry and fashion trade in southern China.

A total of 2,000 exhibitors are expected to attend at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, although organizers said they were monitoring the virus situation closely.

On Thursday, China reported no new local cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in December, although the country remains on high alert for another potential outbreak from imported cases. Total cases from the virus numbered more than 80,000 in China and took the lives of at least 3,248 people.

A decision regarding the postponement of the March event of CHIC SHANGHAI, originally scheduled to be held Mar. 11 to 13 is still pending, the organizers said.

CHIC Shenzhen is organized by China National Garment Association, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry of CCPIT, and China World Trade Center.