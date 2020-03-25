Two children from Darien, Conn. — Colton “Coco” Doherty, age 4, and Leontine “Lala” Doherty, age 6 — have created “Spread Love, Not Germs,” tie-dye T-shirts to inspire people to be proud about staying home, washing hands and making a difference for the people they love.

Every Spread Love T-shirt sale provides 10 meals to children in need through #NoKidHungry, which gives meals to kids at home from school in need of food.

The T-shirts are available for sale at Coco + Lala’s online shop at cocoandlala.com, and on Instagram @cocoandlalawatchill.

The children came up with the idea because they were missing their grandparents, aunts, friends and teachers these past few days while social distancing. So far, they are up to 4,000 donated meals and have sold out of the T-shirts twice.

The short-sleeve T-shirts are $30 and the long-sleeve ones are $40. There is also an infant onesie for $28 and an adult hooded T-shirt for $45. The shirts are hand-dyed and printed in the U.S. They are screen-printed locally in Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Shannon Doherty, owner of the Coco + Lala boutique in Darien and, two seasonal stores in Watch Hill, R.I., said, “My children miss their grandparents and aunties, I want my children to know that little actions today, like washing hands, can make a huge difference for their grandparents and loved ones to help keep everyone safe.”

The Coco + Lala boutiques, a family-run operation, had to close during the global pandemic. The store’s e-commerce site sells women’s and children’s clothing and accessories.

People are being encouraged to post pictures of themselves wearing the “Spread Love” T-shirts or washing their hands at #WashHands4Grands.