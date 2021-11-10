Children’s Wear Online Retailer Ginnibò Launches On-demand Product Line

FASHION ON-DEMAND: Milan-based children’s wear e-tailer Ginnibò is expanding its offering by introducing its own product line.

As they revealed during a lunch organized at Rossana Orlandi‘s BistRo Aimo e Nadia chic restaurant, the online retailer’s cofounders, Milanese entrepreneurs Beatrice Camerana and Isabella Spadacini, are working with an Italian manufacturing company to develop a flexible on-demand production service.

The project is kicking off with a capsule developed for the holiday season. Currently available for preorder at the Ginnibò online store until Nov. 25, it includes pajamas for children ages 1 to 13 and for their mothers, all developed in two different patterns designed by Swedish illustrator Maja Faber and crafted from soft cotton. Deliveries are expected by mid-December.

“Everybody talks about being sustainable and we thought that the first step to develop a more conscious approach to business would have been to limit overproduction,” Camerana said. “We found an incredible partner that gives us the chance to produce only those items that have already been ordered by our customers, enabling them at the same to personalize their products, choosing colors and details.”

As Spadacini highlighted, this system allows them to develop Ginnibò house products in a way that they feel extremely modern and versatile. “We already have the seasonal stock of the items we buy from the brands we collaborate with,” she said. “We didn’t want to replicate that business model. This on-demand service enables us to guarantee high personalization standards, focusing on quality and creativity, rather than on volumes.”

Launched with pajamas, Ginnibò house line will offer a wide range of products, including knitwear.

Established in 2019, the online retailer wasn’t negative affected by the pandemic. “Actually, during the lockdowns, we saw our business increasing since a lot of mothers were stuck with the children outside the city with limited access to physical stores,” Camerana said. “That enabled us to widen our consumer base, especially outside Milan. Italy is our largest market, but we are starting to see interest coming from other European countries.”

Just in time for the holiday season, Ginnibò is inaugurating a physical temporary store in Milan that will be open Nov. 15 to 28 on central Corso Garibaldi.

