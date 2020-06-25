One of the few fashion black-tie events that was still scheduled to be held at a New York hotel — the annual China Fashion Gala — is now going virtual. The China Institute and Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund revealed the event will be held July 23.

The annual gathering celebrates Chinese design and serves as a platform to spotlight emerging Chinese talent on the international stage. It also recognizes individuals who have helped to bring China to the forefront of global fashion and beauty.

Quincy Jones Productions is creating the international opening performance. In addition, the night will feature a performance of the Thousand Hand Bodhisarrva, thanks to dancers from the Chinese People’s Art Troupe of people with disabilities. There will also be a fashion show by Chinese couture designer Xiong Ying, who will showcase her styles under the Heaven Gala label. Viewers will also catch appearances by Guo Pie, Christian Louboutin, Vivienne Tam, Mark Badgley, James Mischka, Iris Apfel, Michelle Kwan, Bette Midler, Ban Ki-moon, Angelica Cheng and other well-known personalities.

This year’s honorees will include Estée Lauder for the Beauty award, which will be accepted by Stephane de la Faverie, group president for the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and global brand president of the Estée Lauder brand; Wendy Yu for the Millennial Leadership award that will be presented by Jason Wu, and Phillip Lim for the Leadership award, which will be given by Lisa Ling.

Yue-Sai Kan, cochair of China Institute and CBCF founder, will host next month’s gala. “These days everything seems to be upside down, but China Institute has weathered many storms throughout its nearly 100 years. We believe it’s important that the world know China through the culture — through fashion, music, dance and language,” she said.

Tickets to this year’s gala can be found via Eventbrite. General admission is free and VIP access is $500, which includes Zoom access to a 30-minute cocktail party. Proceeds from the gala benefit the many diverse programs of the China Institute.