Supporters of this year’s China Fashion Gala will get an early start on celebrating Jason Wu at a private event tonight.

Wu will be honored with the Fashion Leadership award at the May 1 dinner at The Plaza Hotel. He is expected at tonight’s private warm-up event, which is being hosted by Yue-Sai Kan, the founder and chairwoman of Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund. She is also hosting the China Fashion Gala and her fund is the event’s copresenter, along with the China Institute.

In addition to recognizing individuals who have helped to position China at the forefront at the global fashion scene, the annual gathering is designed to draw attention to Chinese design and to help propel emerging Chinese talent to the international stage. Wu will plan a fashion show and the hip-hop artist VaVa, who is known as ”China’s Queen of Rap,” will perform for guests at the seated dinner.

Wu’s husband Gustavo Rangel, architect Chien Chung “Didi” Pei, Google’s Abigail Posner and the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Valerie Steele are expected to help toast Wu tonight at the event. The designer may be a little more relaxed than last week, having just presented his luxury label Jason Wu Collection in an artful installation and two days later previewed his advance contemporary label Jason Wu. Taking inspiration from Irving Penn’s flower photos, and combined with his fragrance development, the rose became the focal point of the Jason Wu Collection. The event was held in an artist’s studio behind his fragrance pop-up store, which opened on Mercer Street in celebration of the launch of his second scent, Velvet Rouge.

Proceeds from the China Fashion Gala will help support the Yue-Sai Kan CBCF Scholarship at the Fashion Institute of Technology, the CBCF Executive Sustainability Education Program in partnership with WeDesign and China Institute’s Fashion Initiative, which includes a Fashion Design Competition Award established to support young designers and promote creativity inspired by China.