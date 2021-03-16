LONDON — Taking advantage of its French presence, Chinese fashion label Icicle is releasing an organic and sustainable capsule collection with footwear brand Veja on April 15.

In addition to Veja’s signature Campo and Nova sneakers, coming in off-white and beige, the collaboration includes linen jumpsuits, shorts, suits, hats and T-shirts with prices ranging from 95 euros to 650 euros.

Bénédicte Laloux, Icicle’s creative director, called this collaboration “self-evident,” as both brands put an emphasis on eco-conscious practice, and pieces from the capsule are “designed to go anytime, anywhere, whether to the office or to the beach.”

The brand will also be releasing a video starring Marion Barbeau and Simon Le Borgne, ballet dancers at the Opera de Paris, and the founders of the independent dance company Alt. The two will dance through Paris while dressed in ensembles from the collection.

Having taken up 50 Faubourg du Saint-Honoré for its second outpost in Paris since early 2020, Icicle Fashion Group, the owner of Carven and Icicle, mentioned in the Veja announcement that the store is expected to open in December 2021.

Icicle previously opened its first Paris flagship on 35 Avenue George V in September 2019.

