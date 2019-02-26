LONDON — On the eve of releasing its half-year results, JNBY, a leading apparel-maker in the designer fashion sector in China announced today the launch of men’s wear and kids’ wear brand A Personal Note 73. Positioned to be “all about personality,” JNBY aims to use this brand to expand its product offering to the fast-growing fashion-forward Chinese fashion consumers.

Italian fashion designer Andrea Pompilio has been appointed as the creative designer of the brand. He will be designing two collections a year and work between Hangzhou, headquarter of JNBY, and Milan.

Alawn Yu, general manager of the brand, said, “The brand aims to integrate diversified culture and leisure artistic features, capturing classic elements in a tasteful way, then mix and represent them with a modern interpretation.”

He also reveals that the first collection will be available this fall with 10 stores planned to be opened in the next 12 months. One-third of them will be in first-tier cities. “The brand is targeting the young group with sharp standard and judgment toward uniqueness, sense of design and cultural magnetic field, ”he added.

Key items from the brand include chic colorblocking coats, playful knitwear, beanie hats and nylon backpacks. The price point for the brand is very competitive for the Chinese market. Fifty-eight percent of the men’s wear products are priced below 2,000 renminbi, or $297.88, while 61 percent of the kids’ wear offering are priced below 1,000 renminbi, $148.94.

It’s the ninth brand JNBY launched since 1994. The rest are mainline JNBY; men’s wear line Croquis; officewear line Less; kids’ wear line jnby by JNBY; teen line Pomme de terre; homeware line JNBY Home; men’s wear line Samo, and sustainable line Reverb. The company also launched a fashion select shop La Su Min So La last December.