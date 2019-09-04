SHANGHAI — Couturier Christian Lacroix may have left the world of fashion in 2009, but his brand continues to seek new business opportunities under the ownership of the Falic family, which also owns Duty Free Americas, the largest duty-free operator in the U.S.

The Parisian brand is collaborating with Uooyaa, a Chinese premium streetwear brand, on a capsule collection with 12 pieces, featuring Lacroix’s bold prints and colors.

The collection will be available at Uooyaa’s stores across China, and a limited drop will be extended to Peri.A, a fashion boutique in West Hollywood at the end of September.

Uooyaa’s founder Jinxia Yin launched the brand after he left his post as vice president of the once unrivaled Chinese fast-fashion brand Meters/bonwe in 2014.

Offering an unconventional aesthetic with a dash of Chinese elements, the brand is one of the buzzy new commercial fashion labels in the Shanghai fashion circle.

The creation of the capsule was led by the Uooyaa team, while Christian Lacroix provided prints and elements for inspiration.

”We want to break the boundaries of high fashion and street culture. Christian Lacroix represents the highest form of Parisian sophistication: exceedingly romantic and exquisite, which creates this huge contrast with Uooyaa’s democratic, young and fun identity,” he added.

Yin also revealed that the brand is looking for more collaboration opportunity like this, as it eyes global expansion.