SHANGHAI — Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, on Monday launched a new social media platform called Oasis.

Positioned as “a lifestyle and fashion social platform for young people,” the application aims to attract those who have an appreciation for high quality and good taste.

The layout is a hybrid of Instagram and China’s own Xiaohongshu, a popular social commerce platform with a young and affluent female demographic. Users can browse content based on interest, such as fashion, food, travel and beauty, as well as edit and share photos and videos with a wide variety of filters.

Users can log in via their mobile number, Weibo, WeChat or QQ account, but the platform is invitation-only at the moment.

“We provide you with an oasis, where it not only allows you to discover interesting things but also share the beautiful world in your eyes. So, if you are tired from the outside world, we welcome you to this oasis. Release the stress and find a better self,” the platform wrote on its Weibo account.

If managed properly, Oasis can be a new source of growth for Weibo, which is one of the biggest social media companies in the world, and nurture a new breed of influencers for fashion brands to work with.