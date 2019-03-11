LIVING IN AMERICA: Inxx, a Chinese high-end streetwear brand and concept store operator, is entering the U.S. market with an e-commerce site inxx.us, and its eyes locked on Millennial fashion consumers.

A leading player in the Chinese multibrand market, Inxx was founded in 2013 in Hangzhou by Henry Mao and Sam He. The company runs the contemporary label Inxx, the streetwear label Inxxstreet and the premium multiband platform X Concept Stage, the latter of which carries brands like Juun.J, Christian Dada, GCDS and Facetasm.

Inxx operates more than 110 stores across China, with a 49.3 percent increase in sales in 2018. The company also runs an e-commerce business on Alibaba’s business-to-consumer platform Tmall, which had turnover of $13.84 million in 2018.

With healthy domestic growth, Inxx is eyeing international expansion. “We want to open up to a broader market and develop more forward-looking and global design paths while forming our own symbols,” said Mao.

“Inxx’s vision is to create a truly global and multicultural style by incorporating traditional Eastern elements with new Western silhouettes,” he added.

All items sold on the U.S. site will be shipped from the logistics center in New York. The new U.S. web site currently only carries products from the Inxx label, with prices ranging from $54 for a logo cap to $359 for a French terry tie-dye hoodie and $1,180 for a black leather trench coat with embroidery on the back.

A regular at Shanghai Fashion Week, Inxx made its New York Fashion Week debut with Vfiles in 2018 and tapped the Japanese actor and musician Yosuke Kubozuka as brand ambassador to elevate awareness outside China. Kubozuka collaborated on the spring 2019 collection and contributed his take on innovative trends.