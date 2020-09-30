Chipotle is expanding its recently launched sustainable clothing line with a new voter registration initiative.

The fast-food chain is releasing its Chi-Vote-Le T-shirt today, a white T that features the play on Chipotle’s name and a scannable QR code in the shape of the company’s pepper logo that directs people to TurboVote’s voter registration platform.

Chipotle has released the T-shirt in partnership with Democracy Works, a nonprofit organization that provides voting-related information. The company will be making a donation back to the organization through this initiative.

The Chi-Vote-Le T-shirt is the latest launch from Chipotle’s Chipotle Goods fashion collection that debuted in August. The collection is size-inclusive, gender-neutral and made from sustainable and sourced goods, including dye from old avocado pits.

The T-shirt retails for $11.03 on the Chipotle Goods web site.

