Chloe Bailey Shimmers in Custom Sequined Gown for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Chloe Bailey arrived at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California, in a black sequined gown designed by Shermay Joh. The silhouette included a double slit that went all the way up to her hips and a deep V-neck cut.

Chloe Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bailey coordinated with Giuseppe Zanotti‘s Tarifa Jewel peep-toe platform heels, which featured crystal rhinestone embroidery.

She opted for a glam makeup look featuring dramatic black eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. Bailey’s hair was adorned with a braided blond halo hairpiece. The strands were styled into twisted mini buns.

The singer was joined by her sister Halle, who also wore a black gown. They walked the red carpet alongside Tyler Perry, Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan and A$AP Rocky.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bailey is continuing to make strides in both the music and fashion industry, releasing the music video for her third single, “For the Night” on Friday. Additionally, Bailey is the face of B.DY by Garage’s newest collection and starred in a Saks Fifth Avenue fall campaign.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to the successful 2018 Marvel Studios film “Black Panther.” The sequel stars returning cast members Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira, alongside newcomers Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne. The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.