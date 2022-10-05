Chloe Bailey Is Face of B.Dy by Garage

Garage, a part of Groupe Dynamite Inc., a Montreal-based retailer, has tapped Chloe Bailey, the 24-year-old Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actress, as the face of the collection, B.Dy by Garage.

The collection includes a variety of seamless knit tops and bodysuits, ranging in size from XXS to XL and retailing from $24.95 to $39.95.

“I am so excited to be the face of this collection and campaign that is focused on empowering women and making sure they feel sexy and own it in their body,” Bailey said. “It took me a while to be and feel confident in my own skin, but this past year I feel like I’ve really come to love, respect and accept my body unapologetically. It’s no secret that I feel most like myself and most confident when I’m on stage, but wearing B.Dy by Garage makes me feel sexy, confident and fearless off stage.”

Bailey has been one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle, and together they have earned five Grammy Award nominations since 2018. In 2021, Bailey debuted as a solo artist with “Have Mercy” as the lead single from her upcoming solo debut studio album.

“To us, there was no question that Chloe was the perfect fit for this collection. She embodies true confidence and inspires others to push boundaries. With the launch of B.Dy by Garage, we are excited to bring this energy and product to our customers,” said Stacie Beaver, chief merchandising officer, executive vice president of Groupe Dynamite.