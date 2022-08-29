Chloe Bailey Gleams in Silver Sequined Corset Dress at MTV VMAs 2022

Chloe Bailey continued her experiment with futuristic themes on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, N.J.

The “Surprise” singer chose a custom Zigman gown covered in silver sequins that included a cutaway corset silhouette with an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder element on one side and a shimmering sarong-shaped skirt.

Chloe Bailey at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

She coordinated with metallic silver Jimmy Choo sandals that incorporated an ankle strap and oval-designed vamp. Bailey accessorized with a H.Crowne set that included a ring and bracelet.

Jennifer Udechukwu styled Bailey and has worked with Kelly Rowland, Cardi B and Normani. Bailey tapped Udechukwu for past events, including this year’s BET Awards and Essence Festival.

Bailey has been spotted in similar auroral styles such as Area’s Paillette Sculpted Gown from its spring 2022 Haute Couture collection at the Met Gala, styled by Jill Jacobs, and last year’s MTV VMAs, where she wore a silver Marni dress from its spring 2021 collection.

Chloe Bailey at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Bailey was nominated in the Best R&B category.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s entertainment lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Snoop Dogg with Eminem and more.