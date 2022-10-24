×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Chloe Bailey Manifests Vibrant Volume in Pink Aje Gown for Wearable Art Gala

The singer joined her sister and entertained the attendees with a performance.

Chloe Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Kelly Rowland attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Marsai Martin attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Jurnee Smollett attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Chloe Bailey wore a voluminous pink gown for the Wearable Art Gala on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event celebrated its fifth annual year in style, with this year’s theme honoring the fashion of the 1920s to 1950s.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Chloe Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated singer arrived on the red carpet in Aje’s pink “Manifestation” gown from its resort 2023 collection, which featured balloon sleeves, a side slit and a floor-length bubble skirt.

Bailey accessorized with a crystal garter, silver drop earrings and a crystal infinity pin in her hair. She continued the sparkling details with glitter-embellished Mach and Mach pumps with bow detail.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: (L_R) Chloe and Halle Bailey attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Chloe Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

She was accompanied by her sister Halle, who is her partner in their musical act Chloe x Halle. The duo also entertained guests with a performance. Additionally, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also in attendance. 

Cofounded by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her stepfather, Richard Lawson, the gala raises funds to support youth mentorship programs. The event’s honorees included Angela Bassett, who received the Film & TV Icon Award, and Mark Bradford, who received the Art Icon Award.

Bailey is making more ventures into the fashion industry, recently becoming the face of B.DY by Garage. The collection, which was released earlier this month, offers affordable everydaywear, including bodysuits and tank tops.

