‘Euphoria’ Newcomer Chloe Cherry’s Best Style Moments

Chloe Cherry is the newest style star to come out of “Euphoria.”

The actress has been making waves at her appearances and walks during this season’s New York and London fashion weeks, dressing to the nines in some of the most stylish ensembles.

Cherry has recently stepped into the spotlight for her role as Faye in HBO’s hit show “Euphoria,” starring alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi and Angus Cloud, among others. Since the show premiered in 2019, many of the cast members have emerged as some of Gen Z’s most-loved style stars, embodying the perfect balance between current trends and those from the early Aughts.

It seems Cherry is following suit. She’s recently been photographed wearing the likes of Alessandra Rich, David Koma, Chet Lo and Ashley Williams, among others during her appearances at London Fashion Week.

During NYFW earlier this month, the actress and model wore designers such as Dion Lee and Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and even walked the runway for LaQuan Smith.

“Thank you so much to @laquan_smith for having me in your show last night,” her caption on Instagram read. “I am so deeply grateful and inspired by this experience. I felt amazing.”

Glancing at Cherry’s Instagram feed, the 24-year-old embraces the current comeback of trends from the “Y2K era,” wearing graphic crop tops and bright hued nylon purses paired with miniskirts. (Think Emma Chamberlain meets Devon Lee Carlson meets E-girl.)

Here, WWD breaks down some of Chloe Cherry’s best style moments so far. Scroll on for more.

