MAKING AIRWAVES: French fashion house Chloé has just launched its first podcast series, named “Chloé Radio.”

The six episodes will air until Sept. 26, the day before the Chloé spring 2019 runway show. “Chloé Radio” is recorded at the Maison de la Radio in the 16th arrondissement, where the runway show will be held for the third consecutive season.

Interviewed by French journalist Augustin Trapenard, six guests chosen to embody the different generations of Chloé girls talk about what it means to be a woman in 2018.

Actress and Chloé ambassador Clémence Poésy is the first guest on “Chloé Radio,” in an episode that aired yesterday. “I wanted to become an actress to tell stories as well as to be told stories,” Poésy says in the episode. “To me, there is nothing more important in life.”

Filmmaker Houda Benyamina (“Divines”), actresses Ariane Labed and Isabelle Huppert, writer Leila Slimani and Chloé creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi will be the next guests on the podcast. Poésy has fronted two Chloé fragrances, “Chloé Eau de Parfum” and “Love Story,” while Labed is the face of the brand’s latest launch, “Nomade.”

Episodes last roughly 20 minutes and are available in both French and English from the Apple Podcast. Shorter video versions of each episode are broadcast on IGTV, Instagram’s video channel.