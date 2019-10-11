GIRL EMPOWERING: Signaling interest in supporting women, Chloé has forged a three-year partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund, known as UNICEF, that entails selling T-shirts, necklaces and bracelets to generate proceeds to help finance gender equality programs.

The Compagnie Financière Richemont-owned label said it will support UNICEF programs that teach adolescent girls and young women digital and technology skills in countries such as Bolivia, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal and Tajikistan.

“Contributing to girls education will give them more chances to fulfill their dreams,” Chloé chief executive officer Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye said in a statement.

Chloé will launch a marketing campaign on the subject starting March 8, coinciding with World Women’s Day, selling two pieces of jewelry — a necklace and bracelet — and a T-shirt to raise funds over the three years. They will be sold in stores in France, Japan, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. All proceeds from the items will go to the UNICEF fund. The brand will also name three female ambassadors to raise awareness of the partnership on social media.