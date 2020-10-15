SPORTY FASHION: Chloé and Fusalp have teamed up on a skiwear capsule collection, with co-branded technical outerwear, knitwear and accessories designed with an eye to the slopes as well as urban settings.

It’s the first time the two French labels, both founded in the early Fifties, have worked together. The collection will be sold on Net-A-Porter first, and then, starting in November, on the web sites of both brands.

The pieces on offer include a quilted puffer jacket, high-waisted flared pants, a branded helmet and a ski suit.

Fusalp, which was revived by heirs of tennis legend René Lacoste, two years ago saw the arrival of a group of new, high-profile French shareholders, including Frédéric Biousse, Nicolas Houzé, Elie Kouby, Leopold Meyer, Nathalie Sayer and Patrick Sayer.

Biousse and Kouby are known for steering the rapid growth of contemporary French fashion brands Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Sandro, which grew from 7 million euros in annual sales to turnover of 700 million euros in the span of eight years.

Bought by Sophie Lacoste, Philippe Lacoste and Alexandre Fauvet in 2013, Fusalp has grown quickly and opened 50 stores in France, Switzerland and around the world. Sales for the financial year ended in May 2020 totaled 30 million euros.