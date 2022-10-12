×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on London Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Chloë Grace Moretz Sartorially Shines in Reflective Louis Vuitton Cropped Top for ‘The Peripheral’ Premiere

The actress stars as the lead in the new Amazon Prime Video series.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - AUGUST 11: Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Peripheral' held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 12 Oct 2022 Pictured: ChloÃ« Grace Moretz, Chloe Grace Moretz. Photo credit: Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906836_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chloë Grace Moretz at the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "The Peripheral" held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Oct. 11. Image Press Agency/MEGA

Chloë Grace Moretz attended the premiere of her new television show “The Peripheral” in a standout ensemble on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Moretz’s look featured a black cropped top embellished with large reflective silver disc sequins. The top was paired with a black maxi skirt with a train. Moretz coordinated with a pair of black strappy open-toe heeled sandals. She accessorized with a subtle black clutch bag.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - AUGUST 11: Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Peripheral' held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 12 Oct 2022 Pictured: ChloÃ« Grace Moretz, Chloe Grace Moretz. Photo credit: Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906836_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chloë Grace Moretz at the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral’ held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Oct. 11. Image Press Agency/MEGA

The full ready-to-wear look was from Louis Vuitton.

Related Galleries

Moretz worked with stylist Nell Kalonji, who is known for her fashion editorials and advertising campaigns for Paul Smith.

For beauty, Moretz worked with makeup artist Mai Quynh and opted for a classic evening look, including a blush lip, rose pink blush on her cheeks and a pop of mascara with subtle eyeshadow. For hair, she worked with Gregory Russell, who parted her tresses to one side with cascading waves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - AUGUST 11: Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Peripheral' held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 12 Oct 2022 Pictured: ChloÃ« Grace Moretz, Chloe Grace Moretz. Photo credit: Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906836_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chloë Grace Moretz at the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral’ held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Oct. 11 Image Press Agency/MEGA

The actress’ new show “The Peripheral” debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 21. It is set in the future when technology has altered humanity and Moretz stars as the lead character, Flynne Fisher, who has discovered an alternate reality. The show also stars Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Adelind Horan and Alexandra Billings.

Moretz is also filming the animated series “Nimona,” where she provides the voice of the title character. She’s also in pre-production for “White Night” opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Chloë Grace Moretz Wears Louis Vuitton at 'The Peripheral' Premiere

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad