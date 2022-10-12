Chloë Grace Moretz Sartorially Shines in Reflective Louis Vuitton Cropped Top for ‘The Peripheral’ Premiere

Chloë Grace Moretz attended the premiere of her new television show “The Peripheral” in a standout ensemble on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Moretz’s look featured a black cropped top embellished with large reflective silver disc sequins. The top was paired with a black maxi skirt with a train. Moretz coordinated with a pair of black strappy open-toe heeled sandals. She accessorized with a subtle black clutch bag.

Chloë Grace Moretz at the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral’ held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Oct. 11. Image Press Agency/MEGA

The full ready-to-wear look was from Louis Vuitton.

Moretz worked with stylist Nell Kalonji, who is known for her fashion editorials and advertising campaigns for Paul Smith.

For beauty, Moretz worked with makeup artist Mai Quynh and opted for a classic evening look, including a blush lip, rose pink blush on her cheeks and a pop of mascara with subtle eyeshadow. For hair, she worked with Gregory Russell, who parted her tresses to one side with cascading waves.

Chloë Grace Moretz at the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral’ held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Oct. 11 Image Press Agency/MEGA

The actress’ new show “The Peripheral” debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 21. It is set in the future when technology has altered humanity and Moretz stars as the lead character, Flynne Fisher, who has discovered an alternate reality. The show also stars Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Adelind Horan and Alexandra Billings.

Moretz is also filming the animated series “Nimona,” where she provides the voice of the title character. She’s also in pre-production for “White Night” opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt.