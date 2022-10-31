Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim Teams Up With Roxy for Fashion Collaboration

Chloe Kim is adding fashion designer to her growing résumé.

The professional snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist has partnered with Roxy for a snowboard apparel and accessories collection, marking her first design collaboration.

“It’s been such an amazing process working on this collection,” Kim said. “When you work with a group of so many talented individuals, everything is easy. They made my vision come to life.”

The apparel and sportswear company added that it was “a natural step” to partner with Kim, so that the budding fashionista could “share her style with all the young girls and women out there who’ve felt encouraged to take to the slopes.”

The Chloe Kim Signature Collection comes in a mix of colors and will include waterproof, lightweight fabrics, as well as Roxy’s HydroSmart technology, which provides insulation in collars, neck warmers and built-in gloves, while also keeping skin hydrated.

Pieces from the Chloe Kim Signature Collection.

Kim said she loves all the pieces, “but the white jacket and the bib set have a special place in my heart.”

The collection will be available Nov. 9 on roxy.com and in select Roxy stores.