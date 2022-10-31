Chloe Kim Collaborates, Celebrating ‘The Hair Tales,’ Honoring Olivia Wilde, Journalists

FIRST COLLABORATION: Chloe Kim is adding fashion designer to her growing résumé.

The professional snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist has partnered with Roxy for a snowboard apparel and accessories collection, marking her first design collaboration.

“It’s been such an amazing process working on this collection,” Kim said. “When you work with a group of so many talented individuals, everything is easy. They made my vision come to life.”

The apparel and sportswear company added that it was “a natural step” to partner with Kim, so that the budding fashionista could “share her style with all the young girls and women out there who’ve felt encouraged to take to the slopes.”

The Chloe Kim Signature Collection comes in a mix of colors and will include waterproof, lightweight fabrics, as well as Roxy’s HydroSmart technology, which provides insulation in collars, neck warmers and built-in gloves, while also keeping skin hydrated.

Pieces from the Chloe Kim Signature Collection.

Kim said she loves all the pieces, “but the white jacket and the bib set have a special place in my heart.”

The collection will be available Nov. 9 on roxy.com and in select Roxy stores. — KELLIE ELL

NOT ABOUT HAIR: “It can feel like it’s just a conversation about hair,” Tracee Ellis Ross says to Oprah in a scene from the new docuseries “The Hair Tales,” “but it’s not.”

“It never is,” Oprah says back to her.

The new six-part series, produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, has premiered its first two episodes on Hulu and was celebrated last week with a dinner at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard High Line hotel. Mariah Carey joined Ross and Davis, along with Gayle King, in hosting the event, which recognized the premiere of the show, which was created by Davis.

The show, as Ross says in an episode, is “using hair as a metaphor for us to be with the humanity of us as Black women.” Throughout the series, six women — Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, rapper Chika, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Winfrey — discuss their own relationships to their hair.

Carey brought her daughter Monroe to the event in a rare public appearance; Davis cowrote Carey’s 2020 book “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” alongside the music icon, and is also cowriting Carey’s upcoming children’s book “The Christmas Princess.”

Unable to attend in person, Winfrey sent a surprise video message for the dinner guests from her home in Montecito, California.

“This was quite a journey — a pleasurable journey, to get Black women to have the fullest expression about our hair and share our stories in a way that bonds us as we deserve to be,” Oprah told the room. “I am so delighted that you’re doing this party tonight. I would be there at your party if I wasn’t already hosting a party for ‘Queen Sugar’ celebrating the seventh and final season. So after we all have some delicious foods, we’re going to watch ‘Hair Tales’ and join you all in the celebration. West Coast, East Coast…enjoy everybody.” — LEIGH NORDSTROM

HONORING DIRECTORS AND MORE: “Of my 33-year career, Gina, it is the work that I’m most proud of,” Viola Davis said of “The Woman King,” presenting director Gina Prince-Bythewood with the Crystal Award on stage at WIF Honors.

She paused to audience applause.

Viola Davis Michael Buckner/Variety

“Because it’s ours,” the actress continued. “And you had the scope, the vision, the talent, the bravery to bring it to fruition.”

Women in Film, the nonprofit advocating for women in Hollywood since 1973, held its annual gala last Thursday night at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Host Da’Vine Joy Randolph kicked off the evening before introducing Jane Fonda, who came out to a standing ovation. Fonda, presenting an award named after her — the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award — said she knew exactly who to hand the trophy to: Michaela Coel. Fonda praised the Emmy-winning Ghanaian British screenwriter and actress — creator of “Chewing Gum” and “I May Destroy You” — for her talent and boldness; it was in 2018 that Coel opened up about her sexual assault, inspiring her second series.

“By sharing her experience, by creating a series that highlights actors and characters who are Black, female, queer and immigrants, Michaela has created a whole new language in which to tackle the issue of sexual consent,” Fonda said.

Coel wasn’t in the room, to the disappointment of many. “Awww,” they exclaimed in unison. Instead, Lake Bell joined Fonda on the mic to read a letter on Coel’s behalf.

“I want to be a part of what serves you, of what gives you a feeling of enrichment and betterment, whether it be through laughter, pain or my own reality,” Coel wrote. “Through serving my pain, I seem to have served yours, and I am in turn served by my story serving you. It is a strange, beautiful and cosmic dance between us.”

A celebration of “outstanding women who are laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better,” WIF also recognized “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart, given the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award by Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti (Max Mara is a sponsor for the 19th year, joined by ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and Starz); writer-director duo Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde of “Booksmart” and “Don’t Worry Darling”; “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, and the creative team for the film “She Said” — producer Dede Gardner, actress Carey Mulligan and journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.

Sheryl Lee Ralph came out to hand “boss and costar” Brunson her award, belting an unexpected encore of Dianne Reeves’ 1994 song “Endangered Species.” Ralph first sang the song at the Emmys this year during her win.

Before welcoming Brunson, the 65-year-old actress said she was introduced to WIF when a member “took a very young me by the hand and said, ‘You must come and join Women in Film, because we are a sea of white women.’” The ballroom filled with laughter.

It was nice to see diversity in the room, she said. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

BEAUTY DEAL: Premium nontoxic nail care brand Nailberry has been acquired by Silverwood Brands plc.

Nailberry polish. Courtesy of Nailberry

The deal, intended to help grow the brand, closed for up to 10 million pounds, or the equivalent of five times sales, confirmed Joël Palix, founder of boutique consultancy Palix Unlimited.

He acted as a mergers-and-acquisitions adviser to Nailberry, alongside Nnenna Onuba, an investor and strategic financial adviser, who founded LBB Skin Ltd.

Silverwood Brands is a beauty platform created by Andrew Gerrie, a cofounder of Lush.

Consumers leaned into nail care — especially of the nontoxic ilk — during the coronavirus pandemic, when the focus on wellbeing and sustainable cosmetics products surged.

Nailberry was started in 2012 by Sonia Hully, who established a high-end nail bar in London’s Chelsea neighborhood. Soon after that, her concept segued into a line of premium toxin-free, moisture-permeable polishes coming in popping colors and with long-lasting formulas.

Hully had noted that her clients were seeing their nails negatively impacted by lifestyle, pollution or semipermanent gel manicures, so she set about developing the Nailberry line to meet those concerns.

The brand’s products are cruelty-free and vegan, as well as gluten-free, halal and “12-free,” meaning they don’t contain a dozen ingredients, including formaldehyde, toluene, phthalates — such as DBP — and camphor.

Nailberry’s core range is called L’Oxygéné and billed to be “breathable nail polish.” The offer has been extended with treatment products, also known as the Apothecary Edit. Those include the Acai Nail Elixir and The Cure Nail Hardener. Formulas contain ingredients such as argan and sweet almond oils, Antarctic black algae and keratin peptides.

Nailberry is carried on the brand’s e-tail platforms and in brick-and-mortar stockists in the U.K., including Barrecore Ltd., Dajani Pharmacy and Dryby. In France, Nailberry is sold in Le Bon Marché, Ombres Portées and Le Nez Voyageur, among other locations.

Online, the 15-ml. nail polishes, with names like Pink Guava, Bubble Gum and Sacred Lotus, sell for 16 pounds. — JENNIFER WEIL

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, and Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, hosted a dinner at the Sir John Soane Museum overlooking the leafy Lincoln’s Inn Fields in London last week.

Ladies in town, such as Frederick Windsor, Mary Charteris, Olivia Buckingham and Sabine Getty, and music artists like Eve and Celeste turned up for the occasion, sporting looks from Herrera’s recent collections.

Weymouth, who wore a layered red dress from the brand’s chalet capsule for the evening, toured the museum filled with sculptures, antiques and paintings with her guests before the dinner started.

Gordon seems to be particularly fond of hosting dinners at prominent cultural institutions in London. He threw a lavish dinner back in 2019 at the Wallace Collection for the brand’s tabletop collaboration with Cabana during London Fashion Week.

This time, he arranged violin and cello performances for the guests to enjoy as they dined on dishes prepared by the caterer By Word of Mouth.

Calling London one of his “favorite cities,” Gordon said he has fond memories of his time at Central Saint Martins, where he graduated in 2009.

“I love traveling and celebrating with our Herrera friends and family around the world.…It was a pleasure hosting an intimate dinner with my dear friend Lady Emma Thynn at the Soane Museum,” added Gordon. — TIANWEI ZHANG