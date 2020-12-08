Fashion Group International is counting on the multitalented siblings Chloe and Halle Bailey to deliver the keynote address at its annual Rising Stars Awards.

Better known as Chloe x Halle, the five-time Grammy-nominated pair will have a lot to share with attendees at the virtual event, which is slated for Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. The success of their debut album “The Kids Are Alright” boosted their fan base. The sisters first gained fame in 2013 via YouTube after posting their rendition of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts.” Their version has subsequently been viewed more than 19 million times.

Many know Chloe x Halle from the Freeform comedy series “Grown-ish”; the artists cowrote the theme song for the show. Together they racked up two Grammy nominations for their first album and three more for their more recent one, “Ungodly Hour.” With their social media reach and Gen Z-appeal, the singing and songwriting sisters stand to help FGI meet its ongoing objective of being more digital-friendly and attract more youthful interest.

In June, the Baileys spoke with WWD about how their latest album addresses some of their insecurities and how the lyrics are meant to be a pick-me-up. “If it can help other people and make them feel better, then that’s our goal,” Halle Bailey told WWD at that time.

In late July, Fendi gave the sisters full creative freedom in styling and fronting its #MeAndMyPeekaboo series of videos.

FGI’s president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz said, “FGI was founded by a group of successful women, and as young women, who have already achieved so much, Chloe x Halle are role models for those who are developing their creative work today.”

Former Rising Star recipients Brandon Maxwell and Jason Wu will be making virtual appearances, along with Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Donna Karan, John Demsey and Pat Cleveland.

In another sign of synergy, Cosmopolitan’s editor in chief Jessica Pels will present the New Retail Concept award at the upcoming event. The magazine featured the R&B duo of Chloe x Halle on its October cover. Cosmopolitan’s parent company Hearst Magazines is sponsoring this year’s awards, as are the Hilldun Corp., Fekkai and Diesel.

To try to broaden the base for this year’s audience, FGI is matching each ticket that is purchased for the annual awards by donating a viewing ticket to a fashion student in New York or at a school in one of FGI’s designated regions.

The one-hour digital program will be executive produced by Location 8’s David Swajeski with technical direction by Jan Kilner, producer Charles Garone and graphics by Gabriel Ayala.