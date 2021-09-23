Chloé’s Garden Grows

CHLOÉ’S GREEN THUMB: Chloé on Thursday inaugurated an eponymous garden in Paris that’s growing plants linked to the olfactive notes contained in its new natural fragrance, L’Eau de Parfum Naturelle.

Le Jardin Chloé is nestled in the heart of the Montmartre neighborhood and is accessible at 23 Avenue Junot in the 18th arrondissement.

Before the garden was created especially for this project, the space perched high up near the Sacré-Coeur basilica was in total disrepair. Cut to today, and people can wander around the small plot of green that’s blooming with plants such as rose — the iconic flower for Chloé fragrances — neroli, blackcurrant, mimosa, cedar and citron. Some flowers native to the Paris region, such as iris, sprout there, too, with everything sourced from French nurseries.

Inside Chloé’s new garden. Courtesy of Jennifer Weil

Robertet perfumer Michel Almairac concocted the new green scent for Chloé, which contains ingredients grown sustainably.

Le Jardin Chloé will be open to the public intermittently over a one-year stretch, starting Thursday to Sept. 26. It will hold ateliers about fragrance and naturality.

L’Eau de Parfum Naturelle is in step with Chloé’s transformation into a purpose-driven company focused on environmental and social sustainability.

In April, the brand secured two high-profile external advisers, including American civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for her efforts to change how the U.S. criminal justice system deals with sexual violence and its survivors. Elisabeth Laville, who founded Utopies, which is billed as the first consulting firm in France specializing in sustainability, also joined Chloé’s sustainability board.

Coty Inc. is Chloé’s fragrance licensee.

