Chopard Taps Julia Roberts, Alberta Ferretti’s Top Award, Kim Loves Marilyn Again

THE GODMOTHER: Shoes or not, Julia Roberts will be back for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star and Chopard “ambassadress” has been named godmother of the Trophée Chopard, an accolade distinguishing two talents that had a successful debut.

Roberts, who famously considered an emerald-adorned Chopard necklace to trump the festival’s stringent rule to wear heels on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, succeeds Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron as presenter of the trophy.

This year’s female and male winners will receive the award on May 19 at a dinner presided over by Caroline Scheufele, the house’s copresident and artistic director, and festival executives Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux.

Considered to be a particularly auspicious distinction, the prize’s past winners have included Léa Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy as well as James McAvoy, John Boyega and Gael Garcia Bernal.

It will be one of the highlights of an edition filled with milestones. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Chopard as official partner of the festival, which itself celebrates its 75th year.

For the occasion, the brand has created a version of the coveted Palme d’Or featuring rose quartz and diamonds.

This year’s jury will be presided over by veteran French actor Vincent Lindon, who can count on the support of Noomi Rapace and director Asghar Farhadi to evaluate this year’s crop of 18 films in competition.

Chopard will also reveal its latest Red Carpet high jewelry designs, a 75-piece collection inspired by movies that made an imprint on their time. — LILY TEMPLETON

GRAND PRIZE: Alberta Ferretti was awarded with the “Guido Carli Prize,” destined to those national entrepreneurs and creative talents who stand out with their excellence, professionalism and dedication.

“It’s always emotional to receive a prize, especially when it’s linked to your work,” said Ferretti. “Throughout my career I’ve always tried with passion and determination to value the beauty, uniqueness and creativity of the worlds of culture, art and design our country excels at. This prize is for sure a milestone for me and a motivation to keep recounting the exclusivity of Made in Italy in the world,” she added.

Alberta Ferretti Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD

The fashion designer was bestowed with the award on Friday at Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica, a multipurpose space in the Italian capital that is home to the Rome Film Festival.

The ceremony, which is in its 13th edition, was established by Romana Liuzzo to celebrate the memory of her late grandfather Guido Carli, who was president of the Italian Bank for 15 years, as well as minister of the treasury in the late ’80s and early ’90s and president of Confindustria, the association of Italian entrepreneurs.

Other personalities awarded on Friday included Gen. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, who played a pivotal role in leading Italy through the vaccination campaign against COVID-19; Giovanna Melandri, president of the Foundation MAXXI, the organization behind the MAXXI Museum in Rome, as well as Rome’s Opera theater superintendent Francesco Giambrone, among others.

This is not the first time a personality from the fashion world has received the special recognition. Past recipients of the “Guido Carli Prize” include former Yoox Net-a-porter chairman Federico Marchetti; Dior womenswear, accessories and haute couture artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri; Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, and former Brooks Brothers president and CEO Claudio Del Vecchio. — MARTINO CARRERA

LARSSON’S PAY: Stefan Larsson looked back on his first year as chief executive officer of PVH Corp. and re-articulated his growth plans in the company’s annual proxy statement to shareholders, which also showed the CEO logged an 81.2 percent jump in his own compensation.

Larsson said the company “continued to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while driving toward an accelerated recovery to position PVH to win with the consumer in the ‘new normal’ and deliver sustainable, profitable long-term growth.”

Stefan Larsson Courtesy Photo

While PVH developed a reputation as a dealmaking powerhouse, Larsson is taking time now to take a step back, divesting the Heritage Brands division, and looking to really drive the company’s two main brands before buying any more.

“We have a clear commitment to unlocking the full potential of our iconic global brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, as we remain focused on connecting closer to where the consumer is going than at any time before, while leveraging the power of PVH as a global growth platform,” Larsson said.

The statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission set the company’s annual meeting for June 16 and also detailed the CEO’s pay.

Larsson’s compensation rose to $14.7 million from $8.1 million in 2020, when he was president.

The bulk of his pay came from stock and option awards valued at $8 million, although their true value will depend on the price of PVH shares, tying Larsson’s take to the fortunes of shareholders. He also received a salary of $1.3 million and incentive pay of $5.2 million. — EVAN CLARK

KIM LOVES MARILYN: Kim Kardashian is continuing her homage to Marilyn Monroe in another standout fashion moment.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself wearing the vintage Norman Norell green sequined dress Monroe wore at the 1962 Golden Globe Awards, where she received the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite. Kardashian is seen posing in the vintage dress in a hotel room, holding Monroe’s actual Golden Globe Award.

“To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 — where she received the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

The Skims founder explained in the caption that while tracking down her Met Gala dress, she discovered that Heritage Auctions owned Monroe’s Normal Norell dress and that floral designer Jeff Leatham, who has collaborated with Kardashian for her previous KKW Fragrance brand, was the owner of Monroe’s Golden Globe Award.

“I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned,” she wrote. “It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible.”

Kardashian’s photos come after the Skims founder appeared at Monday’s Met Gala wearing the vintage Jean Louis and Bob Mackie-designed beaded dress famously worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday. Kardashian received the dress from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, which acquired the gown at a Julien’s Auctions Event in 2016. The dress is reportedly worth $10 million and features 6,000 hand-sewn crystals.

The red carpet moment made Kardashian the most-searched female celebrity at the Met Gala, according to a report from Google. — LAYLA ILCHI

BRANCHING OUT: Hilary MacMillan, a contemporary Canadian lifestyle brand, is branching into the swim category.

She has tapped celebrity drag queen Priyanka, who is the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race, to front the swim campaign.

Priyanka is fronting Hilary MacMillan’s new swim collection. courtesy shot.

MacMillan’s 12-piece collection includes six women’s suits (primarily one-pieces) and three cover-ups, in an array of custom Pop Art prints. It also marks the first time the designer is launching menswear, with a limited-edition offering of men’s swim trunks.

Women’s suits retail from $145 to $187, the men’s suits are $115 and the cover-ups are $120 to $168. Sizes range from XS to 4X.

“For us, launching swim was something we need to spend time developing carefully to keep within our brand values,” MacMillan said. “Swim is for everybody and every shape — and we’ve stood by this since inception — so welcoming Priyanka as the face felt like a natural way to extend the conversation around inclusivity.”

Priyanka fronts Hillary MacMillan’s new swim collection campaign. courtesy image.

“I am so excited to be the face of Hillary MacMillan’s first swim collection,” Priyanka said. “As an entertainer and drag queen, I celebrate fashion with bright colors and iconic designs to really show audiences who I am. Not only do I feel amazing in these swimsuits, but to also be celebrating diversity and inclusion through Canadian design is incredible. I’m really excited or everyone to try them on and feel as beautiful as I do.”

The collection, which launches May 16, will be available at Hilarymacmillan.com, followed by select global retailers such as Wolf & Badger and various boutiques.

MacMillan designs ready-to-wear, outerwear, home, lounge and accessories. Her purpose-driven brand champions women’s empowerment through its many causes and philanthropic endeavors. — LISA LOCKWOOD

SALAD DAYS: Three top London designers have forged an unconventional partnership with fresh fast food chain Pret a Manger, which wants its customers to be “well dressed” in the fashion sense — and the salad one, too.

Richard Quinn, Ashish and Daniel W. Fletcher have created limited-edition silk scarves to mark the launch of the chain’s new spring salad boxes and bowls: Miso Chicken & Greens; Tamari & Ginger Aubergine, and Pesto Pasta.

The designs are directly inspired by the salad ingredients.

Quinn’s scarf is covered in purple eggplant, radishes, green leaves and edamame beans, while Ashish’s is awash in the red and orange of tomatoes and peppers, with dashes of basil green.

Fletcher’s could send Peter Rabbit into a swoon with all of the purple cabbage, carrots, broccoli and bits of lime.

Ashish’s silk scarf design for Pret a Manger Courtesy image

Katherine Bagshawe, U.K. food and coffee director at Pret, said the company wants to inspire customers to “reimagine the salad category through the use of seasonal produce, high-quality ingredients and vibrant flavors.”

She said the scarves will help Pret “bring to life” the freshness of its ingredients and create a “well-dressed moment” for customers, and salads, alike.

Pret, like other restaurants and food chains that rely on the lunchtime crowd, is eager to win back customers who are just starting to return to the office, full time or part time, after lockdown.

Richard Quinn’s silk scarf was inspired by one of Pret a Manger’s new summer salads. Courtesy image

Each scarf is priced at 30 pounds (scarves from these designers’ collections would usually range from 90 pounds to 250 pounds) with all proceeds going to The Pret Foundation. They’ll be sold through Pret’s Instagram Shopify channel starting on Monday.

The Pret Foundation was created more than 25 years ago, and the organization donates freshly made, unsold food every night to people in need in communities near to Pret shops in the U.K. The foundation also oversees nightly charity van runs that deliver food to shelters and charities across London.

The foundation has begun operating a Ukrainian Employment Program for refugees, offering paid employment at the stores, as well as emotional and financial support to families. — SAMANTHA CONTI