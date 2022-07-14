×
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Chris Evans Suits Up With Casual Details for ‘The Gray Man’ Premiere

Evans joined costars Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and others on the red carpet for the Netflix movie's premiere.

Chris Evans brought his signature laidback style to his latest red carpet appearance.

The “Captain America” actor attended the film premiere for Netflix’s “The Gray Man” Wednesday night in Los Angeles wearing a casual suit by Stile Latino. Evans walked the red carpet wearing a fitted navy blazer with matching trousers over a white T-shirt. He accessorized the look with a gold medallion necklace and black sunglasses. Evans was styled by his long-time stylist, Ilaria Urbinati.

Evans posed on the red carpet with costars Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling, who each had their own standout looks with the actress wearing a custom Louis Vuitton metallic gown and the actor wearing a seafoam-colored suit. The film’s stars Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Michael Gandolfini, Alfre Woodard and others also attended the premiere.

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans at the premiere of "The Gray Man" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans at the premiere of “The Gray Man” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

The star-studded film, which debuted Thursday in theaters and will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 22, is an action-packed thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors behind the last two Marvel Studios “Avengers” films. “The Gray Man” tells the story of the CIA’s most skilled, and anonymous, operative who after accidentally uncovering dark agency secrets, has a bounty put on him.

This is Evans’ latest film this summer. Last month, the actor celebrated the release of his Pixar animated movie, “Lightyear,” which is a spin-off from the “Toy Story” franchise focusing on the character Buzz Lightyear.

Chris Evans at the premiere of "The Gray Man" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Chris Evans at the premiere of “The Gray Man” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Chris Evans Wears Casual Suit at

