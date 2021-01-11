Chris Hemsworth has been part of Hugo Boss’s perfume marketing campaigns since 2017, but will now act as a global ambassador for the clothing brand, too. The first campaigns to feature the 37-year-old actor will appear this spring.

“Chris perfectly exemplifies the modern man of today: self-confident, authentic and approachable,” company spokesperson and board member Yves Müller explained in a statement.

The choice of Hemsworth – a dedicated surfer who owns a multi-million-dollar mansion in Byron Bay, a popular surf spot in Australia known for its laid-back ways – also reflects Hugo Boss’s shift towards more casual looks. The pandemic has seen sales of the formalwear the German brand is so well known for dwindle, as executives are forced to work from home and larger formal events are cancelled.

Later in the year, Hemsworth will also collaborate on a capsule collection for Hugo Boss. Because Hemsworth is a staunch environmental advocate, the collection will have a sustainability focus. A spokesperson from Hugo Boss told WWD that no further details on the collaboration were available as yet.

Rebounding gradually from a strong coronavirus hit, Hugo Boss reported sales in the third quarter decreased 24 percent, currency adjusted, to 533 million euros.

