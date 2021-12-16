Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Two Women

Two women have come forward claiming Chris Noth had sexually assaulted them, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A week after the shocking premiere of “And Just Like That,” HBO Max’s series revival of “Sex and the City,” two women have approached THR separately and alleged they were sexually assaulted by Noth.

The women, Zoe and Lily, both using pseudonyms to protect their identities, are now 40 and 31, respectively. They contacted THR months apart and do not know each other.

The promotions leading up to the highly anticipated reboot reportedly brought about painful memories of their experiences with Noth.

Lily reached out to the outlet in August via email, writing: “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find other victims.” Lily is now a journalist.

In October, Zoe contacted THR, claiming she is still in the entertainment industry and is afraid of the consequences if her identity was made known. Noth reprising his role as Big “set off something in me,” she said. “For many years, I buried it,” she continued, but she decided now was the time to go public.

Zoe stated her incident occurred in 2004 when she was 22. She had just moved to Los Angeles after her college graduation to start her entry-level position for a firm where a number of celebrities, including Noth, would frequent for business. (This was also a year in which “Sex and the City” was at its peak popularity.)

According to Zoe, Noth would flirt with her when he walked by her desk and left her messages on her work phone. He eventually invited Zoe to visit the pool in his apartment building in West Hollywood one day, where she brought her college best friend. He hung out with them, asking her “all sorts of questions about my major and what I studied.” He apparently had a book with him that he asked Zoe to look through for her thoughts before leaving to take a call in his apartment. He asked if she could return it to him at his apartment.

When she did, he immediately kissed her, which didn’t alarm her at first because she thought the story would be funny, but then she says Noth pulled her toward him, moved her to the bed, took off her shorts and bikini bottom and began to rape her from behind. She told him to stop but he did not. She then asked if he could “at least get a condom” amid the “painful” experience, in which he responded with a laugh.

“I realized there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment [in the same building],” she recalled afterward. The friend then took Zoe to the hospital after the encounter. “I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was.”

The second woman, Lily, met Noth when she was a server at the now-closed New York club No. 8 in 2015 when she was 25. She was a big fan of Noth from “Law & Order” and “Sex and the City.” He asked her to dinner and then invited her over to his apartment for some drinks.

“We were listening to music, and he has all these books about art and fashion. He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He’s older and looked older,” she said. Noth, at the time, was 60. “He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me.”

When asked about his marriage and children (Noth married Tara Wilson in 2012 and shares two children with her), Noth told Lily, “Marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real.” Next thing she knew, “He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.”

Afterward, Lily went to the bathroom to get dressed. “I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”

THR contacted Noth for a comment regarding the accusations in which he responded with a statement.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said in the statement. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

