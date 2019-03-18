Chriselle Lim is expanding retail partnerships for her eponymous label.

In September, the superinfluencer teamed with Nordstrom to launch the debut line from The Chriselle Lim Collection, her namesake clothing brand. The collection, inspired by the fall season, was sold in 40 Nordstrom doors and online. On March 21, the sophomore line will arrive at Nordstrom and two new retail partners: Bloomingdale’s and Shopbop.

“[Nordstrom is] one of the best retailers out there, but I felt like I was ready to expand the collection and to get it into more hands,” said Lim. “Nordstrom isn’t everywhere — they’re not in New York. I have a ton of New York followers that have been asking and dying for [the collection], so Bloomingdale’s felt like the right fit. Our international customers, as well, are dying to get the collection and I believe that Shopbop has a great international shopping [experience]. I felt we were ready to expand.”

The forthcoming collection, the theme of which is “blooming,” consists of 28 stockkeeping units — tops, trousers, blazers, shorts and matching sets. There is also a larger offering of dresses, as requested by Lim’s followers.

“A lot of my followers were asking for more dresses for this collection,” said Lim. “It makes sense because, going back to when I first started [online], all I wore were dresses and skirts and feminine pieces. I got a lot of requests for dresses and more feminine blouses and tops.”

The line will be available online and in select Bloomingdale’s locations, including 59th Street, Roosevelt Field and SoHo in New York; Short Hills in New Jersey, and Century City in Los Angeles. Prices range from $59 to $115, with sizes from XS to XL.

The Nordstrom debut proved a learning lesson for Lim. She was eight months pregnant when the collection was released and was unable to model most of the line, which impacted sales.

“The things that sold were the pieces I was able to fit into and showcase,” said Lim. “With the [first] collection, we used a mixture of myself and a model because I wasn’t able to fit into half the pieces. This collection I feel is gonna do so incredibly well because every single piece is a piece I would buy with my very own money to have in my spring wardrobe. I have to feel like I want to buy it with my own money so I know my followers will feel the same way. That was the biggest point of difference.”

Chriselle Lim walked WWD through her debut Chriselle Lim collection, which launched at Nordstrom in September. See what she had to say about that line in the video below.

More from WWD.com:

Benefit, MAC Announce Planned Parenthood Partnership

Nikita Dragun Debuts Cosmetics Brand Dragun Beauty