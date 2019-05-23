LONDON — Chrissie Rucker, founder of The White Company, has received Veuve Clicquot’s Business Woman Award on Thursday Night at London’s Design Museum.

Rucker is the youngest nominee of the global award since 1996, and has been recognized for her achievements in the retail and style industry.

“I’ve always viewed these awards as the most special, and perhaps the closest thing to an Oscar for businesswomen. It’s fantastic to recognize what women are able to achieve today and I think we have Madame Clicquot to thank for paving the way all those years ago,” said Rucker, who is marking her 25th year in the business.

The news comes at an exciting time for the company, which has just secured a new partnership with Nordstrom and a pop-up in the Hamptons.

“We have a new partnership with Nordstrom, and will be going into all of their stores as one of three major home brands. I think we will have six stores open with them by the end of the year. We are planning to double the size of the business in the next five years, with international expansion a big part of that across the U.S., Europe and Australia as well as continuing the U.K.,” she said.

Past winners of the Veuve Clicquot award have been the late architect Zaha Hadid, designer Anya Hindmarch and Amanda Nevill, chief executive of the British Film Institute.