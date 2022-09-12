Chrissy Teigen Shimmers in Naeem Khan Gown With Shades of Pink Sequins at Emmy Awards

Chrissy Teigen had a shining moment on the Emmy Awards red carpet in a Naeem Khan gown at the Microsoft Theater on Monday in Los Angeles.

Teigen arrived alongside her husband, musician John Legend, in a sequined dress that had scattered patches of nude fabric with shades of pink. The model used the silhouette to showcase her pregnancy by clutching her baby bump, as she’s expecting her third child.

Chrissy Teigen at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Teigen accessorized with a pink clutch. For beauty, she continued the hue with pale pink nails, a subtle pink lip and rosy blush. Teigen styled her hair in waves, parting it down the middle.

Chrissy Teigen at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Teigen was styled by Alana Van Dera, who has dressed the model in brands ranging from Tony Ward to Georges Hobeika. Legend, who performed music during the in memoriam presentation, wore a white Gucci suit and black oxfords.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2022 Emmy Awards honored the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is lead the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.